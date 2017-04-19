‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA) – April the giraffe and her baby received some special visitors recently at the Animal Adventure Park – the “giraffe mom” and her newborn baby, Porter.
Erin Dietrich’s Facebook Live videos went viral in March, when she recorded a spoof of herself as April, walking around her bedroom before giving birth in a giraffe mask.
She made headlines again when she once again hopped on Facebook Live to record another video of herself in the mask from her hospital bed.
“April loved Porter,” Dietrich captioned one of the snaps she shared with News Channel 8 on Facebook.
