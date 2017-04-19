Gator captured on Texas porch after flooding rains

RICHMOND, Tx. (CNN) – People in and around one Houston suburb woke up Tuesday morning to find an alligator strolling the neighborhood.
The gator was cornered on someone’s front porch in Richmond.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a resident called them Tuesday morning about the gator.
Deputies and Animal Control eventually captured the gator, which put up quite the fight, destroying a porch chair in the process.
It’s unclear why the gator showed up, but the Houston area is recovering from overnight rains that led to flooding in parts of the region.
