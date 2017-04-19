Florida wildlife officials: No black bear hunt this year

By Published:

HAVANA, Fla. (AP) – Florida wildlife officials say they don’t believe there should be a hunt for black bears this year.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission director Nick Wiley said during Wednesday’s quarterly meeting that while the agency believes science and population numbers support another bear hunt, there is still more work to do to convince the public.

Dr. Thomas Eason, director of the commission’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, said there are 4,050 black bears statewide. That’s a 53 percent increase over 15 years.

In 2015, hunters killed 304 bears in the state’s first hunt in more than 20 years. The hunt was supposed to take place for a week but ended after two days when the numbers of bears killed came close to the harvest objective of 320.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

T

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s