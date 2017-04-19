Florida may scrap auto insurance law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase.

The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists carry a type of auto insurance known as personal injury protection. Under Florida’s no-fault insurance law drivers must pay for a policy that provides $10,000 worth of medical coverage regardless of who is at fault.

The bill passed by the House would require drivers to carry a certain level of coverage to pay for the injuries of someone they hit in an accident.

A study estimated that the change could result in some drivers paying lower auto insurance premiums.

But opponents to the bill said they were worried about who would pick up the initial medical costs of drivers who are hurt in an accident.

