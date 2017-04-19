Florida may scrap auto insurance law

By Published:
AP Photo/Molly Riley, File

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase.

The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists carry a type of auto insurance known as personal injury protection. Under Florida’s no-fault insurance law drivers must pay for a policy that provides $10,000 worth of medical coverage regardless of who is at fault.

The bill passed by the House would require drivers to carry a certain level of coverage to pay for the injuries of someone they hit in an accident.

A study estimated that the change could result in some drivers paying lower auto insurance premiums.

But opponents to the bill said they were worried about who would pick up the initial medical costs of drivers who are hurt in an accident.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s