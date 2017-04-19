Firefighters rescue otter babies stuck in Bonita Springs storm drain

Bonita Springs Firefighters Local 3444

SPANISH WELLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Three baby otters were rescued by firefighters in Spanish Wells on Wednesday.

The otters got stuck in a storm drain and were separated from their mother. They were heard crying by residents nearby who alerted authorities.

Bonita Springs firefighters came to the scene and dislodged the debris they were trapped under.

The rescue was successful and the otters swam back to their mother who was waiting for them in a pond nearby.

The Bonita Springs Fire Department captured the otters happily reunited with their family.

They say they celebrated with a long roll in the dirt.

Way to go, Engine 22!

