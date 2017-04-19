Family of 4 killed in small plane crash in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (AP) — Police say a family of four from Georgia died in a small plane crash at a north Florida municipal airport.

Williston police in a news release posted on its Facebook page identified the family as 37-year-old pilot Nathan Enders, his wife 42-year-old Laura Enders and the couple’s two children, 7-year-old Jaden Enders and 5-year-old Eli Enders.

The family’s vintage, 1948 Cessna 170 crashed after attempting a takeoff at 3:10 pm. Saturday at Williston Municipal Airport, but wasn’t noticed by more than 20 pilots who flew out of the same airport. It was reported 21 hours after the crash.

Police say Nathan Enders was an experienced pilot and the family lived in Williamson, Georgia, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

