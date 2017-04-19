Facebook turns users into cartoon avatars in virtual reality experience

SILICON VALLEY (WFLA) – Facebook has been accused of making the world lonely and anti-social, but their newest venture aims to bring friends together—in virtual reality.

The company is rolling out Facebook Spaces, a “social virtual program” that allows users to interact with their friends in avatar form.

“With Spaces, you can hang out with your friends, teleport anywhere and do anything. The actors enjoyed shooting this video so much that they asked if they could stay in Spaces for a few hours after they were done,” said Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg in a statement via Facebook.

Anyone with Oculus Rift and Touch controllers can access the hangout app.

Users can design their own avatar and engage in various activities like browsing the web, sharing media, watching videos, taking photos and traveling to virtual destinations.

Facebook has not said whether Spaces is coming to Samsung Gear’s VR headset, but according to Variety, this will likely happen.

You can find out more about Facebook Spaces by clicking here.

