Deputies: Store clerk recovering after shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A store clerk is recovering Wednesday morning after a shooting inside a Thorntons convenience store in Brandon, officials said.

Deputies got a call about shots fired inside the store, located at the corner of Brandon Boulevard and Lithia Pinecrest Road, around 1:30 a.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry McKinnon said.

The victim had a graze wound to the leg, he said. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

It’s believed several people entered the store to talk to the clerk. Deputies say a gun was pulled and it went off. A bullet then ricocheted off a door or wall and struck the victim.

McKinnon described “gunshot damage” inside the store.

A motive is unclear.

Several patrons were in the store at the time, but they weren’t hurt. They spoke to investigators and gave statements about the incident.

No word if the suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

