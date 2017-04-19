Deputies search for missing New Port Richey teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pasco County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Port Richey teen.

‘

Deputies say Erica Simonson, 16, has been missing sine April 5.

She was last seen at her home in New Port Richey and deputies say she could be with an unidentified person in Shady Hills.

Simonson is 5’3 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488. Tipsters can also submit information online by clicking here.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES