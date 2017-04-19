Deputies look for missing Citrus County teen

By Published:
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Homosassa teen.

Deputies say Hannah Grace Hatley, 14, was last seen at her home on April 17.

She is believed to be in the Homosassa area.

Hannah is 5’4” and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121, and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.  To remain anonymous, tipsters can call the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888- ANY-TIPS, or go to http://www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

