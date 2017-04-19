Cops: Citizen heroes help police officer arrest aggressive burglary suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa citizens are being hailed as heroes after they reportedly came to the aid of a police officer who was dealing with a violent suspect.

It happened on Wednesday around 1:30 pm.

The Tampa Police Department says Officer Michael Collins had responded to a reported burglary at the Econo Lodge on N. Dale Mabry Highway. after a man identified as Luis Manual Vila had allegedly walked off with the hotel manager’s key ring.

Officer Collins was able to locate the man walking near the intersection of Himes and Ohio Avenues. He approached Vila and ordered him to stop, but Vila would not comply and resisted arrest.

Officer Collins tried using his taser, but Vila could not be subdued. The two men struggled until the were both on the ground.

Vila continued to strike the officer, according to police, until a cab driver named Ray Freeman saw what was happening and came to the officer’s aid.

Another quick-thinking passerby, Dolores Lyle, was making a delivery nearby and came to their assistance. She grabbed the suspect’s feet, sat on his legs and prevented him from fleeing the scene.

With the duo’s help, Officer Collins was able to handcuff the suspect and within minutes, backup arrived to take Vila into custody.

Officer Collins, a 27-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department, had to be transported to the hospital for a medical examination.

“It is gratifying to see citizens willing to get involved. It’s a miracle that no one was seriously injured. This could have ended tragically. Officer Collins showed tremendous restraint, and I can’t say enough about the two citizens who aided one of our officers. They were not afraid to get involved. This is a true example of law enforcement and the community working together to keep our city safe,” Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward said in a statement.

Vila was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, battery, burglary. No other details were provided.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES