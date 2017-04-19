Bucs to be featured on 12th season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they will be featured on the 12th season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The show will give viewers an inside look at the Bucs as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Viewers can expect to see all aspects of team operations, from locker room huddles to private player-coach meetings and better understand how the team really is.

“A tremendous amount of hard work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for an NFL season and HARD KNOCKS does a great job every year of giving the fans the type of unprecedented access that only NFL Films can provide,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “Our fans will get to know our players, coaches and support staff like never before.”

The Bucs will be the 10th team featured on the long-running documentary series.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have everything we look for when it comes to Hard Knocks,” said NFL Films Senior Executive Director Ross Ketover. “A young, dynamic team filled with big names; an experienced coaching staff focused on taking their squad to the next level; and high expectations in a division that has represented the NFC in the past two Super Bowls.”

Expect Jameis Winston’s improvement to be a big storyline this season. The controversial quarterback is said to love the camera and the team is hoping his personality can shine through and help people see him in a different light. Public opinion of the quarterback is mixed after he was accused of rape in 2012. He as never charged and Winston and his accuser settled a lawsuit earlier this year.

“I feel good about our team and the maturity, especially for being a young group. I know we have some great personalities on our team starting with Jameis, Gerald [McCoy], the list goes on and on, Kwon. I think…the fans would get an inside look at how our team really is. I think the fans would get a real inside look at how we operate, how the players are. In terms of being a distraction, I think we’re wired to where we would be able to minimize that. Dirk [Koetter] has been through it. Mike Smith has been through it and I’ve heard positive things from them.”

