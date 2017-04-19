Bad Boy Outlaw mower ignites brush fire in Polk County

By Published:
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff’s Office

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bad Boy Outlaw mower ignited a brush fire in Winter Haven on Wednesday.

It happened just before noon in a retention pond near the corner of Highway 540 W and Recker Highway.

Polk County firefighters were called to the scene and noticed the fire had spread a half acre and was approaching homes in the Normandy Heights subdivision.

“Thankfully the wind was blowing in the opposite direction of the homes. This kept the fire away from the residential structures,” Battalion Chief Kevin Shireman said. “It appears the heat from the mower sparked the fire.”

The $10,000 mower was destroyed and a drain was also damaged by the fire.

Fortunately, no one at the scene reported injuries.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s