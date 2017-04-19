Bad Boy Outlaw mower ignites brush fire in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bad Boy Outlaw mower ignited a brush fire in Winter Haven on Wednesday.

It happened just before noon in a retention pond near the corner of Highway 540 W and Recker Highway.

Polk County firefighters were called to the scene and noticed the fire had spread a half acre and was approaching homes in the Normandy Heights subdivision.

“Thankfully the wind was blowing in the opposite direction of the homes. This kept the fire away from the residential structures,” Battalion Chief Kevin Shireman said. “It appears the heat from the mower sparked the fire.”

The $10,000 mower was destroyed and a drain was also damaged by the fire.

Fortunately, no one at the scene reported injuries.

