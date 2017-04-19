After 37 days of waiting, it’s payday for Grand Prix cleanup crew

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Grand Prix 14 has finally been paid.

The workers, who waited 37 days for a paycheck are now are $7000 richer, thanks to some prodding by 8 On Your Side and a call from the Mayor of St. Petersburg who contacted Grand Prix organizers this week to make things right.

The fracas began last month when Grand Prix vendor Clean MD, operated by Dottie Flynn, recruited 14 low-income, and in some cases homeless people, to clean up city streets during and after the Grand Prix races on March 10-12.

Flynn paid the crew for some initial work, but could not come up with the rest of the cash she promised to pay them by April 5.

She blamed the city and the Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, Flynn blamed 8 On Your Side for somehow holding up her vendor payment from race organizers due to bad publicity.

She insisted we were responsible for her threatened eviction from a golf and country club community in Lakeland, where she lives and runs Clean MD.

Community mangers said 8 On Your Side has nothing to do with her eviction.

Flynn threatened to call police when we showed up at her company address with questions about the workers’ unpaid wages.

Those workers told us last week she had previously threatened them with legal action for the same reason, even though all they wanted was a paycheck for services rendered after weeks of trash removal following the race. By all accounts they did an excellent job.

After an 8 On Your Side investigation into the issue, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman privately lobbied race organizers to expedite a vendor payment to Flynn so she could pay the workers.

Flynn paid the workers in cash Tuesday night during a rendezvous at St. Pete Police Headquarters (for security purposes) after driving from Lakeland to deliver the cash in her purple Dodge Charger.

Clean MD worker Rickie Ellis, who rounded up the crew for weeks of street cleaning after the race, was the one to distribute the cash payments to the crew. He told 8 On Your Side he’s spending Wednesday paying overdue bills and buying food that he couldn’t afford to purchase until today. Ellis also picked up a belated birthday gift for his nephew, who he says was elated.

