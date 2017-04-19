Adorable Pinellas K9 helps nab purse snatcher in first catch

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An adorable K9 with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is destined for success.

According to deputies, before the final day of K9 school on Wednesday, the K9, called Jace helped deputies nab a suspected purse snatcher in Dunedin.

Jace and her partner, Deputy Juliet responded to a purse-snatching call on Wednesday.

Once they came to the scene, deputies say Jace was able to sniff out and follow the suspect’s track to an outdoor storage closet where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect was taken into custody and now faces robbery and burglary charges as well as charges for resisting arrest without violence. No further details were provided.

Way to go, Jace!

