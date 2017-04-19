Adorable Pinellas K9 helps nab purse snatcher in first catch

By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An adorable K9 with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is destined for success.

According to deputies, before the final day of K9 school on Wednesday, the K9, called Jace helped deputies nab a suspected purse snatcher in Dunedin.

Jace and her partner, Deputy Juliet responded to a purse-snatching call on Wednesday.

Once they came to the scene, deputies say Jace was able to sniff out and follow the suspect’s track to an outdoor storage closet where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect was taken into custody and now faces robbery and burglary charges as well as charges for resisting arrest without violence.  No further details were provided.

Way to go, Jace!

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s