21st Century Fox: Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News

Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. There was no immediate response from Bill O'Reilly's bosses Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women. New York magazine said that Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – 21st Century Fox: Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News.

O’Reilly previously posted a statement to his website after the New York Times reported that O’Reilly or 21st Century Fox have paid $13 million to five women since 2002 over these complaints “in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him.”

21st Century Fox is still dealing with the legal fallout from sexual harassment charges against former Fox News head Roger Ailes.

