NEW YORK (AP) – 21st Century Fox: Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News.

O’Reilly previously posted a statement to his website after the New York Times reported that O’Reilly or 21st Century Fox have paid $13 million to five women since 2002 over these complaints “in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him.”

21st Century Fox is still dealing with the legal fallout from sexual harassment charges against former Fox News head Roger Ailes.

