2 arrested in connection to Zephyrhills crash-and-grab gun store burglary

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police confirm that two men were arrested in connection to a gun store burglary at the Sunshine State Armory on April 9.
Zephyrhills Police said Thomas Day and Lasputa Singletary turned themselves in on Wednesday.
Both are facing armed burglary charges.
Detectives are still looking for a third man, Terrance Moore, for questioning.
Day and Lasputa are on their way to the Land O’ Lakes Jail to be booked.
