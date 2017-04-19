2 arrested in connection to Zephyrhills crash-and-grab gun store burglary

By Published:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police confirm that two men were arrested in connection to a gun store burglary at the Sunshine State Armory on April 9.

Zephyrhills Police said Thomas Day and Lasputa Singletary turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Both are facing armed burglary charges.

Detectives are still looking for a third man, Terrance Moore, for questioning.

Day and Lasputa are on their way to the Land O’ Lakes Jail to be booked.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s