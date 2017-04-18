Volusia County middle school coach arrested on child sex charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man who coaches and advises students at a middle school in Volusia County has been arrested on child sex charges.

Keyunta Murphy was arrested around midnight Monday after a student at Taylor-Middle High School in Pierson said he had been sexually abused by Murphy.

Investigators said Murphy performed a sex act on a 14-year-old student in a gym bathroom on campus.

Murphy contacted the victim during class and told him to come to the office, according to authorities. The victim agreed, but instead of going to the office, the two went to the gym bathroom, investigators said.

Murphy previously contacted the victim through Instagram, offering to pay him $200 to perform a sex act.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Murphy is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, use of a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Murphy has worked at Taylor Middle-High since 2012. He is an assistant girls’ volleyball coach and has also been a campus adviser since 2014.

Murphy has been reassigned to a non-student contact position pending the outcome of the investigation, Volusia County School District Officials said.

The sheriff’s office said more information about the case will be released on Tuesday.

