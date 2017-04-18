VIDEO: Surfer rescues struggling sea lion pup

CALIFORNIA (WFLA) — A surf instructor in Santa Cruz is being credited with helping a starving sea lion pup.

About two weeks ago, Calder Nold was checking the surf when he saw the small, exhausted sea lion struggling in the water. The pup was unable to make it to land due to 8-foot swells.

Nold jumped into action and paddled the pup to shore on his longboard. The surfer then cuddled the pup to keep it warm while waiting for the Marine Mammal Center to arrive and take it to a rehabilitation center.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES