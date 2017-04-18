The Lightning Award

Addison Kapusiak is the youngest recipient of The Tampa bay lightning community hero award.

The 10-year-old from Valrico has a rare condition called traps disease. She goes Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital every two weeks for infusion treatments, then gets to pick a toy from the hospital’s prize closet.

When she noticed a lack of toys, she created Sending Smiles to raise money and make sure the closet stays full. Well that just got a whole lot easier. The lightning foundation recently presented addison with a 50 thousand dollar award during a lightning game.

