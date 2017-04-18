Tampa Bay area post offices open late for last-minute tax filers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Post Offices in the Tampa Bay area are prepared for last-minute tax filers.

The U.S. Postal Service is keeping several offices in the area open later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday so people can mail in their taxes by the April 18 deadline.

These are the post offices in the area that will be open late on Tuesday:

  • Tampa Main Office on Bessie Coleman Blvd. – Open until 10 p.m.
  • Tampa Carrollwood on N Dale Mabry Hwy. – Open until 7 p.m.
  • St. Petersburg Main Office on 1st Ave. N – Open until 7 p.m.
  • Spring Hill on Philatelic Dr. – Open until 7 p.m.
  • Southside Postal Store on S Florida Ave. – Open until 6:30 p.m.
  • Tampa Forest Hills on N Florida Ave. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Tampa Hilldale on W Hillsborough Ave. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Tampa Peninsula on S Church Ave. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Tampa Town N Country on Paula Dr. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Tampa Temple Terrace on N 56th St. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Pinellas Park on 78th Ave. N – Open until 6 p.m.
  • Winter Haven on W Central Ave. – Open until 6 p.m.
  • St. Petersburg Crossroads on 66th St. N – Open until 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Petersburg Gateway Mall on 77th Ave. N – Open until 5:30 p.m.
  • Largo on 8th Ave. SW – Open until 5:30 p.m.
  • New Tampa on Bruce B Downs Blvd. – Open until 5:30 p.m.
  • Tampa Commerce on N Ashley Dr. – Open until 5:30 p.m.
  • Lakeland on Lakeland Hills Blvd. – Open until 5:30 p.m.

The Postal Service is also trying to make service easier for customers at the Tampa Main Post Office. Construction surrounding the nearby Tampa International Airport could cause traffic delays, so airport authorities will be there to direct traffic. Postal Service employees will also be collecting mail by the Spruce Street exit, and in front of the blue collection boxes in the post office parking lot so customers don’t have to get out of their cars.

If you’re mailing your return, the Postal Service suggests mailing early in the day. If you’re depositing your return in a collection box, make sure to double-check the pick-up schedule on the box to make sure you’re depositing before the last scheduled pick-up. You should also make sure you’re using the right postage, and verify you have the right address for the IRS.

Taxes are due on Tuesday this year because the usual April 15 deadline fell on a Saturday.

