Subaru recalls over 33K cars to fix engine stalling problem

By Published:
FILE - In this March 24, 2016, file photo, the 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-door is shown at the New York International Auto Show. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Subaru is recalling more than 33,000 compact cars in the U.S. because a fuel problem can make the engines can stall without warning.

The recall covers Impreza cars from the 2017 model year.

Subaru says in documents filed with the government that a winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall. Drivers may not be able to immediately restart the cars, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company began investigating in January after getting several reports of stalling. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the engine control software so the engine cooling fan comes on at a lower temperature. The company has not yet posted a date for the recall to begin.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s