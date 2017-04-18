Starbucks color and flavor changing ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ coming to Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — Starbucks is jumping on the rainbow train.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is the latest craze coming out of the iconic coffee chain.

Starbucks employees across the country started sharing the secret menu drink on social media.

The drink reportedly is a vanilla blended creme frappuccino with mango syrup, layered with a sour drizzle. It is topped off with some vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

Available tomorrow 🦄😁 #sweetandsour #magical #unicornfrappuccino A post shared by Starbucks Vernal, Utah (@starbucksvernal) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

It gets even more magical. The Unicorn Frappuccino reportedly starts off as a purple beverage with swirls of blue. The drink is said to first sweet and fruity, but if you stir it, ts color changes to pink and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.

The company said the drink will be officially available on Wednesday.

And you can get it right here in Tampa Bay! Grab your mythical drink fast though because Starbucks said it will be gone by Monday, April 24.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross to see her try this new mythical drink Wednesday.

