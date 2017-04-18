Starbucks color and flavor changing ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ coming to Tampa Bay

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — Starbucks is jumping on the rainbow train.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is the latest craze coming out of the iconic coffee chain.

Starbucks employees across the country started sharing the secret menu drink on social media.

The drink reportedly is a vanilla blended creme frappuccino with mango syrup, layered with a sour drizzle. It is topped off with some vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

Available tomorrow 🦄😁 #sweetandsour #magical #unicornfrappuccino

A post shared by Starbucks Vernal, Utah (@starbucksvernal) on

It gets even more magical. The Unicorn Frappuccino reportedly starts off as a purple beverage with swirls of blue. The drink is said to first sweet and fruity, but if you stir it, ts color changes to pink and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.

The company said the drink will be officially available on Wednesday.

And you can get it right here in Tampa Bay! Grab your mythical drink fast though because Starbucks said it will be gone by Monday, April 24.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross to see her try this new mythical drink Wednesday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s