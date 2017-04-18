St. Pete Grand Prix workers still waiting on paychecks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been 37 days since the winner of the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg passed the checkered flag to end this year’s street race, but the workers who spent weeks cleaning up those streets after the crowds dispersed are still waiting for a paycheck.

The workers tell us they have bills to pay and families to feed, but so far, no one wants to take responsibility for more than $5,000 in unpaid wages.

The Grand Prix vendor who contracted with race organizers for cleanup and hired those 14 workers insists she can’t pay them until the Grand Prix pays her, and the Grand Prix won’t return phone calls or emails inquiring about the issue.

No one in St. Petersburg City Hall will take responsibility for any of this even though the city passed an ordinance two years ago that is supposed to address the problem of wage theft in situations like this.

The Mayor and County Administrator seem to have some leverage with the Grand Prix in this situation considering that the race couldn’t have happened without as much as $150,000 in free city services and $250,000 in advertising and promotion funded by the Pinellas County bed tax. But other than 8 On Your Side, and some viewers who’ve generously offered to donate funds to help the unpaid workers, no one is stepping up.

