Reports: President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

(WFLA) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized again, NBC Nightly News reported on Tuesday.
His spokesman told NBC “he is OK: he is going to be great.”
The spokesman did not saw what the former president was hospitalized for.
Both Bush and his wife Barbara were hospitalized in January. The former president was treated for pneumonia, the former first lady for bronchitis.
