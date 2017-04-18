Polk Co. woman busted after posting Facebook live video

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman with a warrant out for her arrest is now behind bars, after outing herself in a Facebook Live video.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 18- year old Markesha Wilkerson had a warrant for her arrest for two charges: improper display of a firearm, and failure to appear.

Investigators were scanning Facebook Live and noticed Wilkerson was currently broadcasting a live video of herself at a Lakeland Chuck E Cheese.

Investigators contacted Lakeland Police who arrested her at the restaurant.

“Crazy criminals are appreciated, stupid criminals are appreciated. We recommend that if you are wanted, to post on Facebook or Instagram, and let us know where you are,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

