Police make arrest in deadly St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the shooting on 49th Street South around 2:30 a.m., and found 37-year-old George Hall with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Hall was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, Jermaine Bradford was arrested after an interview with detectives. He is facing a second-degree murder charge in Hall’s death.

Police say Bradford is currently on federal probation for drug possession.

