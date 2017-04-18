Police make arrest in deadly St. Pete shooting

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the shooting on 49th Street South around 2:30 a.m., and found 37-year-old George Hall with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Hall was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, Jermaine Bradford was arrested after an interview with detectives. He is facing a second-degree murder charge in Hall’s death.

Police say Bradford is currently on federal probation for drug possession.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s