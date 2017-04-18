March Madness to return to Tampa in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have great news for local basketball fans, March Madness will return to Tampa.

Tampa will host the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 19-22, 2020.

The games will be played at Amalie Arena.

The NCAA made the announcement today.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins also tweeted the good news, “Tampa Bay awarded 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball 1st & 2nd rounds! Excited for March Madness to return to Amalie Arena.”

