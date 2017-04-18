Man accused of assaulting neighbor with stick in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a neighbor with a stick.
Brooksville Police Officers were called to Fort Dade Avenue on Sunday afternoon for a disturbance.
Investigators say 41-year-old Steven Beech got into an argument with his neighbor, then armed himself with a stick and threatened to harm him.
After the neighbor went inside, police say Beech started hitting the door with the stick, leaving dents and marks on the door. When the neighbor opened the door again, investigators say Beech swung the stick at him.
Beech was arrested for assault and criminal mischief, and was held at the Hernando County Jail under $1,000 bond.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Facebook video killing suspect Steve Stephens shoots himself to death
- Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end
- Polk Co. woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer at Tampa club
- 14-year-old driver charged, 7 injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough
- Zoo shares new photo of April the giraffe’s healthy baby boy