Man accused of assaulting neighbor with stick in Hernando County

By Published:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a neighbor with a stick.

Brooksville Police Officers were called to Fort Dade Avenue on Sunday afternoon for a disturbance.

Investigators say 41-year-old Steven Beech got into an argument with his neighbor, then armed himself with a stick and threatened to harm him.

After the neighbor went inside, police say Beech started hitting the door with the stick, leaving dents and marks on the door. When the neighbor opened the door again, investigators say Beech swung the stick at him.

Beech was arrested for assault and criminal mischief, and was held at the Hernando County Jail under $1,000 bond.

