Jellyfish ruin fun for Florida swimmers

(WTLV/NBC News) Swarms of man o’ war jellyfish are making things rough for swimmers along parts of the Florida coast.

Max Ervanian with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says more than 25 people between the ages of 5 and 60 were stung by man o’ war this weekend at Jacksonville Beach.

A 15-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution but was released a short time later, according to Ervanian. Some people were stung while swimming, others stung when they tried to pick up or touch the man o’ war.

Ervanian said this is the first time in a long time he remembers this many people being stung.

