Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has learned that a school resource officer at Fivay High school in Hudson is on unpaid leave and is under a criminal and administrative investigation.

A parent is accusing the deputy of sending inappropriate messages to her teenage daughter.

“I flipped out. I went right to the school, the school was actually very cooperative” said Cristy, who asked we not use her last name.

She claims that Fivay High School Resource Officer Corporal Milton Arroyo sent her 16-year-old daughter a series of inappropriate messages.

The student, whom we’re not identifying, saved some of the messages, which she says came from Arroyo.

“We were close. And I like could talk to him and everything at first. And when it happened I was more shocked than anything, so I really didn’t know what to say to him. And i didn’t know what to say to anybody” said the student.

“She felt very close to him and that’s what bothered me the most is, she trusted him” said her mother.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the allegations tonight, but confirmed that Arroyo is currently on unpaid leave.

A spokeswoman for the Pasco County School District tells News Channel 8 Arroyo is currently under quote “criminal and administrative investigation” and is no longer school resource officer at Fivay High School.

News Channel 8 visited Corporal Arroyo at his home. Off camera, he insisted he’s done nothing wrong and he says he plans to return to work at Fivay.

But, Cristy and her daughter believe Arroyo has violated their trust.

“If you’re a policeman, tehnically you can’t do the same thing to other people that you arrest people for. Especially as a person and a younger kid” said the student.

Cristy, the girl’s mother, claims that investigators spent 7 hours at her home. She also tells me that other students have come forward.

He on unpaid leave as two investigations continue.

Arroyo is not currently charged with a crime.

