House fire in Wimauma sends 1 to hospital

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized overnight after a house fire in Wimauma.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a call around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning for a fire at a home on Edinburgh Moore Drive. Responding crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story home when they arrived.

Witnesses tell us the homeowner had to be taken to the hospital. According to firefighters, their injuries are minor.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The cause is under investigation.

