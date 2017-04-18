House fire in Wimauma sends 1 to hospital

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized overnight after a house fire in Wimauma.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a call around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning for a fire at a home on Edinburgh Moore Drive. Responding crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story home when they arrived.
Witnesses tell us the homeowner had to be taken to the hospital. According to firefighters, their injuries are minor.
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The cause is under investigation.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer at Tampa club
- K9 officer honored with final salute before ending cancer battle
- 14-year-old driver charged, 7 injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough
- Ocean search continues for missing 8-year-old boy near Volusia County
- Zoo shares new photo of April the giraffe’s healthy baby boy
- Report: Bride, groom who asked for upgrade booted off United flight
- EXCLUSIVE: Elderly choking victim opens up about brutal Palm Harbor attack