Hillsborough releases proposed school bell times

WFLA Web Staff Published:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District has released its proposed bell schedule for the 2018-2019 school year.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins said the proposed changes were prompted by the tight, 27-minute turnaround that bus drivers face when they drop off high school students to school in the morning and then have to go pick up elementary students to take them to school.

If the proposed bell times are approved, Eakins wants them to go into effect during the 2018-2019 school year, to give everyone one year to prepare.

Eakins said changing bell times would redirect $2.5 million from the transportation department to the classroom.

Eakins plans to present the proposed school bell times to the school board on April 25.

The proposed bell times for each school in the Hillsborough County School District are listed below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

