Have You Seen This Car? Beloved, home-built race car stolen in Tarpon Springs

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Photo courtesy Kevin Healy

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A local man is on a mission to find a beloved race car he built from scratch that was recently stolen.

Kevin Healy spent several years building his dream car from scratch.

You may have seen the black, late-model, stock car at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park where Healy raced.

Healy raced the car at other tracks around the state and brought it to local schools for teach-ins.

Healy stored his race car in a white, 24-foot trailer in Tarpon Springs.

The trailer and everything inside was recently stolen. Healy says the trailer, race car, electric wench and two rolling tool chests filled with tools were valued at $20,000.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Tarpon Springs Police at and say you are calling about grand theft case number T517-11717.

