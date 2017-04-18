Florida Senate poised to regulate ride-sharers Uber, Lyft, require driver background checks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Senate is poised to pass a bill that accommodates ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft by not subjecting them to a medley of laws imposed by local governments.

The Senate on Tuesday moved the measure toward a final vote this week, meaning that a four-year-long effort to regulate the ride-hailing industry could soon head to Gov. Rick Scott for review. The House passed an identical version last week.

The proposed legislation would require drivers to undergo criminal background checks and carry insurance policies covering death and bodily injury incidents as well as property damage.

The bill sets a statewide regulatory framework for companies, but local governments would still be able to impose airport pickup fees as long as they charge taxis the same amount.

