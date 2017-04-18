Fire damages several businesses in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several businesses were damaged Tuesday morning after flames broke out at a sub shop in Tampa.
Firefighters were called to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Bruce B Downs Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.
Responding crews say they found heavy fire inside the shop when they arrived.
Crews performed two checks and found no one was in the shop, then checked three surrounding businesses to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says it took about 17 minutes to get the fire under control.
Jersey Mike’s Subs suffered heavy fire damage. Nearby businesses Pinch-a-Penny Tools, Good Times Smoke Shop and Mr. Dunderbak’s have minor smoke damage.
The fire is under investigation.
