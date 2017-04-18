Brandon day care worker arrested on 22 child porn charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man who has worked at two local day cares is accused of possessing and distributing child porn.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Justin Dwayne Cross, age 25, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

Investigators say Cross worked at the Child Care of Brandon located at 730 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, and previously at La Petite Academy, at 10025 Christina Dr. in Riverview.

The investigation began after agents received tips that Cross was distributing images depicting child pornography. The investigation found that between September 2016 and January 2017, Cross shared images of child pornography in chat rooms and through different websites.

Because of Cross’ interaction with children, anyone with additional information is asked to call FDLE at (813) 878-7300.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a national network of coordinated task forces, Homeland Security Investigations and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office joined FDLE in the investigation and provided resources.

Cross was transported to the Hillsborough County jail for booking. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

