Body of Florida college student found behind restaurant

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified a body found behind a South Florida restaurant as that of an 18-year-old Lynn University student from New Jersey.

Local news outlets are reporting that security and cleaning workers found Shayan Mortazavi’s body behind a Boca Raton restaurant early Saturday morning.

Boca Raton police told reporters that Mortazavi’s injuries were consistent with a fall, but they’ve offered no other details. Authorities say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

University officials said in a statement that Mortazavi was from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and was a freshman who had expressed an interest in film and journalism.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES