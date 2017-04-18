Body of Florida college student found behind restaurant

By Published:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified a body found behind a South Florida restaurant as that of an 18-year-old Lynn University student from New Jersey.

Local news outlets are reporting that security and cleaning workers found Shayan Mortazavi’s body behind a Boca Raton restaurant early Saturday morning.

Boca Raton police told reporters that Mortazavi’s injuries were consistent with a fall, but they’ve offered no other details. Authorities say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

University officials said in a statement that Mortazavi was from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and was a freshman who had expressed an interest in film and journalism.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s