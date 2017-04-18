Body of Florida college student found behind restaurant

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified a body found behind a South Florida restaurant as that of an 18-year-old Lynn University student from New Jersey.
Local news outlets are reporting that security and cleaning workers found Shayan Mortazavi’s body behind a Boca Raton restaurant early Saturday morning.
Boca Raton police told reporters that Mortazavi’s injuries were consistent with a fall, but they’ve offered no other details. Authorities say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.
University officials said in a statement that Mortazavi was from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and was a freshman who had expressed an interest in film and journalism.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing
- Tampa Bay area post offices open late for last-minute tax filers
- Sheriff: Pilot with loaded gun in backpack was scheduled to fly to Tampa
- Woman wakes up to find mountain lion snatching dog from bed
- Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer at Tampa club
- K9 officer honored with final salute before ending cancer battle
- VIDEO: Surfer rescues struggling sea lion pup