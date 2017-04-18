Better Call Behnken: Sarasota woman’s family heirloom returned after over a year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – After an 8 On Your Side story, a Sarasota woman finally has her family heirloom cuckoo clock back.

“I was amazed at how fast you were able to get results,” said Judith Meyers.

Meyers took the clock to Sarasota’s Clock Gallery in January 2016. The sales ticket showed an expected repair time of three to four months. She understood. After all, the clock is a German-made cuckoo clock she inherited from her parents after they passed away.

She called 8 On Your Side after getting excuses from employees and no straight answers.

8 On Your Side went to the shop and spoke with the owner, Pauline Geraci. She said she had no idea this clock had been dropped off so long ago or that the customer was unhappy.

She made a series of calls until she determined that the clock is now in Virginia. It was sent to a repairman there who specializes in cuckoo clocks. The man only had the clock since February of this year.

The clock shop owners decided to return the repaired clock to Meyers for free. One of the owners even installed it inside her home to make sure it worked properly.

“My parents really loved [the clock,]” Meyers said. ” You like to have little things that you remember them by.”

Geraci was not pleased and blamed a lack of communication from her employee.

It turns out, the clock has been repaired and tells time again, but the music box need special attention. The original delay was due to not having the correct part.

“I’m very sorry that I didn’t know, because I would have taken care of it much sooner,” Geraci said. “It is my business and it is a reflection on us, and I don’t like to hear this.”

