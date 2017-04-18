Anne Hathaway stars in “Colossal”

We talk to actress Anne Hathaway about her new movie “Colossal”

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an unhappy, unemployed, self-absorbed alcoholic New Yorker who’s just been understandably dumped by her exasperated boyfriend Tim (The Guest’s Dan Stevens). Lacking other options, she heads back to her small hometown to live in her parents’ old, empty house. Soon she runs into childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis) and his buddies Joel (Austin Stowell) and Garth (Tim Blake Nelson), gets a job at Oscar’s bar, and settles in to what seems like a cheerful life of blackout drinking and low-stakes hanging out. Then a giant lizard-like monster starts terrorizing Seoul, and Gloria accidentally discovers the monster is mirroring her movements. (The monster prompted a lawsuit from Godzilla rights-holder Toho Co. after Vigalondo ill-advisedly described the movie as “the cheapest Godzilla movie ever.” The lawsuit was settled in 2015.) Having complete control of a giant monster sounds like a fantasy come true, especially for a woman who’s so clearly out of control in so many other ways. But the burden becomes a tremendous emotional burden for Gloria, who isn’t even equipped to handle the minimal responsibility of blowing up her own air mattress. And things get much worse when one of the men in her life starts using the monster situation to blackmail her, trying to force her into an unwanted, squirmy intimacy.