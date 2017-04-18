Andriese outpitches Fulmer as Rays beat Tigers 5-1

Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham, right, scores in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila on an RBI double by Kevin Kiermaier during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Matt Andriese outpitched Michael Fulmer, Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Andriese (1-0), who had lost seven of nine decisions dating to last June 25, allowed one run and four hits over six-plus innings. He retired 12 straight during one stretch.

Fulmer (1-1), last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Miguel Cabrera homered on his 34th birthday for the Tigers. Cabrera also went deep on his birthday in 2010 at Seattle.

The Tigers extended a team record by homering in each of their first 13 games this season. It’s the longest streak in the majors since Cleveland homered 14 games in a row to open the 2002 season. The Indians’ streak was the longest in the last 100 years.

