2 injured after boat catches fire in St. Pete

By Published:
Photo from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews in St. Petersburg say two people were injured after a boat caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The flames broke out when the boat was about 50 to 75 feet away from shore near 6th Street and 35th Avenue.

Firefighters say two people were on the boat at the time. One of them suffered first and second degree burns to 15 percent of her body.

Our News Channel 8 crew on the scene reports the boat eventually sank.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s