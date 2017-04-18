2 injured after boat catches fire in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews in St. Petersburg say two people were injured after a boat caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The flames broke out when the boat was about 50 to 75 feet away from shore near 6th Street and 35th Avenue.

Firefighters say two people were on the boat at the time. One of them suffered first and second degree burns to 15 percent of her body.

Our News Channel 8 crew on the scene reports the boat eventually sank.

