12-year-old boy drowns at Orlando luxury resort

Associated Press Published:
The pool at the Grand Cypress Hotel in Orlando. WESH image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Orlando say a 12-year-old boy has drowned at a luxury resort.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a near-drowning call Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress luxury resort where the 12-year-old boy had been pulled from a swimming pool.

Witnesses were attempting to revive him.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says in a statement the boy was staying at the resort with his family from Maryland.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there are no other details.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s