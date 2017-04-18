12-year-old boy drowns at Orlando luxury resort

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Orlando say a 12-year-old boy has drowned at a luxury resort.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a near-drowning call Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress luxury resort where the 12-year-old boy had been pulled from a swimming pool.
Witnesses were attempting to revive him.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says in a statement the boy was staying at the resort with his family from Maryland.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there are no other details.
