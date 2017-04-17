YouTube channel showing giraffe birth 2nd most live-viewed

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The long-awaited arrival of April the giraffe’s baby in upstate New York has made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history.

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April kisses her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

YouTube says April’s livestream had more than 232 million live views and 7.6 billion minutes of live watch time since February, second only to League of Legends eSports, which has been around since 2012.

The not-yet-named male baby giraffe was running around with its mother within three hours of birth Saturday at the private zoo in Harpursville, a village 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says the baby is healthy and April is recovering “perfectly.”

April and the baby will be introduced to the public when the park opens for the season next month.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s