You Paid For It: St. Pete’s Grandview Park homestead for homeless campers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three years after taxpayers spent $624,000 for boat ramps, shelters and other improvements to St. Petersburg’s Grandview Park, neighbors say that the waterfront park has become an unsanitary homestead for the homeless.

“One of the reasons I don’t put my kayak in the water anymore is because it’s being used as a toilet,” said Donna Bainter, who lives a block away from the park.

Bainter told us homeless campers sometimes startle her by walking out of the mangroves along the shoreline and approach her with drunken comments while she’s walking her dog.

“I tell them ‘stand back, he bites,’” Bainter said. One day, Bainter said she spotted a man bathing in the bayou right next to the boat ramp.

“He was naked and washing himself in there,” Bainter said while pointing toward the ramp.

There used to be a large dumpster located between two boat ramps and surrounded by a wall. The city removed both the wall and the dumpster, because homeless people used that area as a bathroom.

Bainter showed us at least four homeless camps located behind a thin layer of pepper trees and mangroves that line the waterfront of Grandview Park. Beer cans, liquor bottles, bedding and even crack envelopes litter the ground. Used toilet paper is everywhere.

“Normally, I wouldn’t walk back here if you weren’t here,” Bainter told us.

During our walk, about two people were sleeping on a narrow rickety dock behind some mangroves, while others loitered under a shelter strewn with empty beer cans. We saw one boater, and no one was using the tax-funded boat ramp.

We showed pictures of what we witnessed to City Council member Karl Nurse whose district includes Grandview Park.

“You wouldn’t want to live next to that and if you were launching a boat, you’d be hesitant to launch a boat there,” Nurse said. He promised to take action.

“We’ll take it back,” Nurse said. “I’ll get the parks department to do their part of the cleanup and I’ll be in touch with the police chief and make sure we up the police activity again.”

Police insist they haven’t received complaints about homeless people taking over Grandview Park before we called. Bainter’s complaint letter to the Mayor was circulated to the parks department last week, where the Parks Superintendent Phil Whitehouse said he wasn’t aware of a recent homeless problem, either.

“Obviously there will be action taken,” Whitehouse said.

Nurse said if other residents have issues about Grandview Park, they should speak up. Meanwhile, it’s now up to the city to reclaim it for boaters and the neighborhood.

“We’ll take it back and then it becomes a need to make sure it doesn’t fall of the radar,” Nurse said.

