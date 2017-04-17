Winter Haven native makes it to top 12 on ‘The Voice’

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday evening, you may of heard Chris Blue’s amazing performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” It was enough to get the Florida native, who was born and raised in Winter Haven, America’s vote to stay on the show.

News Channel 8 spoke to Chris Blue’s mother before the show and you can bet she’s one proud lady. She tells us he’s had this talent since the age of three.

“He’s always had this special touch, this special gift,” said Janice Blue-Williams.

It was that gift, along with his passion for music, that got Alicia Keys out of her seat and dancing along with Blue’s performance.

Born in Winter Haven, Blue spent his spare time perfecting his pitch, and as his mom tells us, he definitely has a favorite genre of music.

“Gospel. He loves soulful music,” said Blue-Williams. “He loves pop, jazz, but most of his life he’s always done gospel.”

Blue said it’s part of why he leans on God in his most frustrating times, like when his long distance girlfriend was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

“I remember just sitting on my floor like, ‘God are you really about to take her away?’ I just sat on my floor and I cried like a baby.”

After her recovery, he realized he could trust in God and dare to dream big.

“I went and auditioned. Never thought I was good enough to even get through that first stage. So, I went and stood in that 6,000 person line.”

It’s a good thing he did, because his vibe, vocals and talent caught the eye of pop star Alicia Keys.

“She had one spot left on her team, and she would not push her button….and then she told me ‘I waited on you.’“

Now that Blue survived the all-important playoff round thanks to America’s vote, he’s now officially in the top 12.

All of us here at News Channel 8 and Great 38 wish Chris Blue the best of luck!

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES