Three shot at Easter celebration in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — Two men opened fire on families celebrating Easter Sunday at a Melbourne Park, according to investigators.
Melbourne police said the two men fired several shots just before 8 p.m. Sunday into a crowd of several hundred people at Lipscomb Park during the Easter celebration.
Three people were hit by the gunfire, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Melbourne police said two men got out of a car and started to shoot into the crowd.
Police said two of the victims are adults and one is a teenager.
Officers said they are working to get a description of the car and gunmen.
