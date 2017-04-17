Three shot at Easter celebration in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — Two men opened fire on families celebrating Easter Sunday at a Melbourne Park, according to investigators.

Melbourne police said the two men fired several shots just before 8 p.m. Sunday into a crowd of several hundred people at Lipscomb Park during the Easter celebration.

Three people were hit by the gunfire, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Melbourne police said two men got out of a car and started to shoot into the crowd.

Police said two of the victims are adults and one is a teenager.

Officers said they are working to get a description of the car and gunmen.

