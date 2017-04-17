Fire at Port Manatee prompts evacuations, closes road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Buildings near Port Manatee have been evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze at the port.

There are conflicting reports about what is on fire.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is actually a brush fire and piles of sulphur are in danger of catching fire.

Manatee County EMS reports that a dump truck caught on fire at the port and set three small piles of sulphur on fire

North River Fire Rescue crews and a hazmat team have responded.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated.

U.S. 41 is also closed in both directions at Piney Point Road in Palmetto.

