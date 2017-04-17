Fire at Port Manatee prompts evacuations, closes road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Buildings near Port Manatee have been evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze at the port.
There are conflicting reports about what is on fire.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is actually a brush fire and piles of sulphur are in danger of catching fire.
Manatee County EMS reports that a dump truck caught on fire at the port and set three small piles of sulphur on fire
North River Fire Rescue crews and a hazmat team have responded.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated.
U.S. 41 is also closed in both directions at Piney Point Road in Palmetto.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
