Study: Toddlers using touchscreens are getting less sleep

LONDON, England (NBC News) — Babies and toddlers who spend more time using touchscreens may be getting less sleep.

That’s according to a new study of over 700 families living in the United Kingdom.

Seventy-five percent of parents said their little ones used an iPad or smartphone for an average of nine to 45 minutes a day.

Researchers found every hour of daily touchscreen use equaled about 15 minutes less sleep.

They say electronic media may be replacing sleep time, or the stimulating content of online games and videos may make harder for kids to fall asleep.

