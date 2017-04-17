Spring pHitness

Now that spring is officially in full swing that means warmer weather and plenty of activities! Amped up workouts, trips to the pool or beach and just generally being outdoors more in the heat can affect your pH balance. Vagisil pH Balance Wash is clinically proven to help maintain a balanced pH level. (www.vagisil.com)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.